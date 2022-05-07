Arsenal vs Leeds: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Arsenal can help consolidate their standing in the top four of the Premier League when they welcome a relegation-battling Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds on fuboTV (try for free)

The Gunners are in something of a purple patch and seem to have the edge on their rivals to secure Champions League football next term - but the Whites have everything at stake as they come to town.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Arsenal vs Leeds Date May 8, 2022 Times 9am ET, 6am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo Defenders Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares Midfielders Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli

The Gunners seem to hold the trump cards over rivals Tottenham as the pair of North London clubs go head-to-head for the top four - and with Spurs facing Liverpool, the chance for daylight looms for Mikel Arteta.

His side have been tough to put down in recent weeks, but they will do well to be wary against a struggling Leeds side.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Position Leeds roster Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Hjelde, Cresswell, Moore Midfielders Forshaw, Dallas, Harrison, Phillips, Bate, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton, Gray Forwards Bamford, Raphinha, Roberts, Rodrigo, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood

On the fixture list, Leeds' destiny may well be out of their own hands now, with the Whites set to end a two-year stay unless results go their way elsewhere over the coming weeks.

But Jesse Marsch's men will not go down wondering, as they look to overcome the loss of the influential Stuart Dallas and move to secure survival against the odds.

Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Last five results

Arsenal results Leeds results West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (May 1) Leeds 0-4 Man City (Apr 30) Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd (Apr 23) Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds (Apr 25) Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal (Apr 20) Watford 0-3 Leeds (Apr 9) Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (Apr 16) Leeds 1-1 Southampton (Apr 2) Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Apr 9) Wolves 2-3 Leeds (Mar 18)

Head-to-head