Arsenal vs Leeds: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Arsenal can help consolidate their standing in the top four of the Premier League when they welcome a relegation-battling Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
The Gunners are in something of a purple patch and seem to have the edge on their rivals to secure Champions League football next term - but the Whites have everything at stake as they come to town.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Arsenal vs Leeds
|Date
|May 8, 2022
|Times
|9am ET, 6am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
USA Network
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Arsenal roster
|Goalkeepers
|Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo
|Defenders
|Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares
|Midfielders
|Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka
Forwards
|Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli
The Gunners seem to hold the trump cards over rivals Tottenham as the pair of North London clubs go head-to-head for the top four - and with Spurs facing Liverpool, the chance for daylight looms for Mikel Arteta.
His side have been tough to put down in recent weeks, but they will do well to be wary against a struggling Leeds side.
Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.
|Position
|Leeds roster
|Goalkeepers
|Meslier, Klaesson
|Defenders
|Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Hjelde, Cresswell, Moore
|Midfielders
|Forshaw, Dallas, Harrison, Phillips, Bate, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton, Gray
|Forwards
|Bamford, Raphinha, Roberts, Rodrigo, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood
On the fixture list, Leeds' destiny may well be out of their own hands now, with the Whites set to end a two-year stay unless results go their way elsewhere over the coming weeks.
But Jesse Marsch's men will not go down wondering, as they look to overcome the loss of the influential Stuart Dallas and move to secure survival against the odds.
Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James
Last five results
|Arsenal results
|Leeds results
|West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (May 1)
|Leeds 0-4 Man City (Apr 30)
|Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd (Apr 23)
|Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds (Apr 25)
|Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal (Apr 20)
|Watford 0-3 Leeds (Apr 9)
|Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (Apr 16)
|Leeds 1-1 Southampton (Apr 2)
|Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Apr 9)
|Wolves 2-3 Leeds (Mar 18)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|12/18/2021
|Leeds 1-4 Arsenal
|10/26/2021
|Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
|2/14/2021
|Arsenal 4-2 Leeds
|11/22/2020
|Leeds 0-0 Arsenal
|1/6/2020
|Arsenal 1-0 Leeds