Arsenal vs Fulham: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Gunners are sitting pretty after three weeks of action so far - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season rolls on this weekend as Arsenal welcome Fulham to face them at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's hosts are the only side left with a perfect record in the top-flight this season, with three wins from three games.

Now, they will have a chance to stretch that lead at the summit with a fourth victory in as many matches against the newly promoted Cottagers, who will be hoping to avoid the ignominy of a straight drop back down to the Championship.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Arsenal vs Fulham Date Aug 27, 2022 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner Defenders Bellerín, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko Midfielders Partey, Saka, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Pépé, Nelson, Marquinhos

Whisper it quietly - but could this be the year Arsenal realise their potential under Mikel Arteta? The Spaniard has won things here of course, but the nosedive that followed that triumph torpedoed them out of Europe last season.

But a full term without midweek football might have given them fresh legs for this, a full-blown title tint - and if it is far too early to call them a contender, they are certainly showing their mettle so far.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Thomas, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Position Fulham roster Goalkeepers Roadk, Leno, Gazzaniga Defenders Tete, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Ream, Bryan, Mbabu, Diop, Robinson Midfielders Reed, Kebano, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, Pereira, Palhinha, Francois Forwards Mitrovic, Decordova-Reid, Stansfield

Back in the top-flight once more, Fulham - one of the Premier League's great yo-yo sides - are looking to stick around for good this time, and a solid start to the season has certainly aided their cause.

This will be their toughest test yet however and though there will be no shame in defeat, Marco Silva will definitely want to get a solid handle on how his team fare against heavyweight opponents.

Predicted Fulham starting XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Cairney, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Mitrovic.

Last five results

Arsenal results Fulham results Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal (Aug 20) Crawley 2-0 Fulham (Aug 23) Arsenal 4-2 Leicester (Aug 13) Fulham 3-2 Brentford (Aug 20) Palace 0-2 Arsenal (Aug 5) Wolves 0-0 Fulham (Aug 13) Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla (Jul 30) Fulham 2-2 Liverpool (Aug 6) Arsenal 1-2 Brentford (Jul 27) Fulham 1-1 Villarreal (Jul 31)

Head-to-head