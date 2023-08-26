This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Arsenal vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Emirates Stadium
How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Fulham in a Premier League London derby on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have won their last three matches including the Community Shield and will be confident of making it three wins in a row in the league.

Fulham started their season with a win away from home against Everton but then lost 0-3 to Brentford in their most recent outing. The game against the Gunners is the start of a series of difficult fixtures for Saturday's visitors as they face Tottenham and Manchester City in their games after this one.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Fulham kick-off time

Date:August 26, 2023
Kick-off time:10am EDT
Venue:Emirates Stadium

The game between Arsenal and Fulham will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The fixture will be be shown live on Peacock in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Due to his sending off in the victory over Palace, Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu will be forced to miss the upcoming London derby through suspension. He will join Jurrien Timber, who he replaced and is currently sidelined due to an ACL injury, on the absentee list.

Additionally, strikers Gabriel Jesus and Folarin Balogun are both in the treatment room with respective knee and foot problems, further limiting the team's options.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Runarsson, Raya
Defenders:Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Holding, Zinchenko, Tierney, Tavares, White, Soares
Midfielders:Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Lokonga, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
Forwards:Saka, Martinelli, Pepe, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah, Marquinhos

Fulham team news

Tim Ream's dismissal due to two yellow cards in the loss to Brentford paves the way for Calvin Bassey to potentially start alongside Issa Diop in the upcoming match.

Other than Ream's absence, Fulham faces no additional selection issues for Saturday's game. Joao Palhinha is back from a shoulder injury and the Portugal international is expected to be immediately reinstated into the starting lineup.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Traore, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jimenez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodák, Leno, Wickens
Defenders:Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson, Kongolo, Mbabu, Bassey
Midfielders:Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Pereira, Palhinha, Lukic, Francois, Harris, Knockaert
Forwards:Mitrovic, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Vinícius, Muniz, Stansfield, Jiménez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
March 2023Fulham 0 - 3 ArsenalPremier League
August 2022Arsenal 2 - 1 FulhamPremier League
April 2021Arsenal 1 - 1 FulhamPremier League
September 2020Fulham 0 - 3 ArsenalPremier League
January 2019Arsenal 4 - 1 FulhamPremier League

