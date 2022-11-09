Arsenal transfer target Torres has 'special quality', says USMNT legend Friedel

USMNT legend Brad Friedel has suggested that Arsenal transfer target Facundo Torres has ''special quality'' and highly rates his left foot.

Friedel showered praise on MLS star Torres

Spoke highly of his vision and left foot

Feels physicality of PL could be an issue

WHAT HAPPENED? Former USMNT goalkeeper Friedel, who played for the Colombus Crew, Liverpool and Tottenham during his stellar career, believes that Torres has the mettle to shine in the Premier League after taking MLS by storm. The Orlando City winger has scored 10 goals and laid on 13 assists in his debut season, making a big impression on ex-New England Revolution head coach Friedel. However, he has also warned that the 22-year-old might take some time to adapt to the physical demands of English football.

WHAT THEY SAID: ‘He’s a star over here with a really good left foot. In the final third he holds a special quality in being able to unlock defences, he has very good vision and a decent strike on him," Friedel has told Metro Sport on behalf of OLBG.

"Some players go to the Premier League and do incredibly well right away and with other players it takes a little time as we all know. The physicality could be a little bit of an issue for him at first in the Premier League, but I think he could get used to it.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Uruguay international joined Orlando from Penarol in January in a deal worth £7.7 million. His sensational performances across the Atlantic have drawn interest from the Gunners, who are looking to strengthen the squad in the winter transfer window. Torres also scored against Mikel Arteta's men in pre-season and ever since scout Toni Lima has been watching the winger closely. Lima has even set up a meeting between Arsenal technical director Edu and Torres' representatives to discuss a potential move.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will be in action on Wednesday against Brighton in the EFL Cup.