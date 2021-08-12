Arsenal told they must play Odegaard 'waiting game' as Winterburn reacts to playmaker pursuit

The legendary former Gunners defender can see why Mikel Arteta would want the Norwegian, but there are other options to consider

Arsenal's search for another playmaker goes on, with Nigel Winterburn admitting that the Gunners are going to have to play a "waiting game" if former loan star Martin Odegaard remains a top target.

It appeared at one stage as though the Norway international midfielder would be out of reach for Mikel Arteta, with the talented 22-year-old heading back to parent club Real Madrid eager to prove his worth to new Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Questions continue to be asked of Odegaard's place in long-term plans at Santiago Bernabeu, though, and that could see a transfer door swing open for those at Emirates Stadium before the summer window closes.

What has been said?

Quizzed on whether Arsenal will hold out for a player they know well, former Gunners defender Winterburn - speaking in association with FreeSuperTips - has told Goal: "They'll have to play the waiting game if Odegaard is the one they want because he's a Real Madrid player.

"Unless he's going to get game time there, then I imagine he'll look to push for a move away either on loan or permanently.

"Arsenal will know that he's an option and they'll push for it if it becomes available, considering he was with us last season.

"I think it's one that goes to the wire, it'll be twitchy for the Arsenal supporters until we address that position.

"Obviously, we have Emile Smith Rowe, who can play in that area or out wide to allow Odegaard to come in. He could switch back into the middle and allow someone else to move out wide, but I think we need someone in as well.

"Arteta knows Odegaard and he was instrumental in bringing him in last season, so that will be a strong option again."

Is Odegaard the best option?

Arsenal saw Odegaard contribute two goals and as many assists through 20 appearances in all competitions last season, with a positive impact made in north London.

Arteta would welcome an opportunity to bring him back to English football, but plenty of alternatives have been linked with the Gunners - including Leicester star James Maddison.

Pressed on who would be the best pick for Arsenal, with Odegaard potentially the cheaper option, Winterburn added: "The fact he's been here and knows a lot of the players is an added bonus. He's got an insight into what Mikel Arteta wants and how he wants to play.

"I do like James Maddison, I've got to admit, he's someone playing Premier League football, so he knows what it's all about.

"The supporters don't look at the money, they want the best option for Arsenal, and they don't want to feel like they'll sign Odegaard just because he's cheaper.

"Both would fit, one has a lot of experience in the Premier League and the other one knows how Arteta and Arsenal work.

"I am always a bit nervous when these situations drag on though."

