Arsenal to face West Brom as Carabao Cup confirms draw for second round
Arsenal will face West Brom in the second round of the Carabao Cup as the competition held its draw on Wednesday.
The Gunners are among 13 Premier League teams not involved in European competition who will enter the competition in the second round.
The second-round draw was split up geographically into two sections: North and South.
Editors' Picks
- BBC, MSN and now MNM: Where does Messi, Neymar, Mbappe rank in the history of football’s finest front threes?
- Sargent's big chance? Norwich move gives striker new opportunity to develop into USMNT star
- Don't cry for me, Barcelona! PSG providing Messi with the perfect stage for magician's final act
- All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show - Goal launches new USWNT podcast ahead of the Olympic Games
What other Premier League sides were involved?
Among the other Premier League sides drawn in the second round, Aston Villa will travel to Barrow, while Newcastle will face Burnley, Leeds will take on Crewe and Everton will play Huddersfield away.
The matches will be played during the week beginning August 23.
Following the second round, the remaining seven Premier League sides will be introduced to the competition in the third round.
That will see Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham and Tottenham all join.
Who won the competition last term?
Manchester City lifted the Carabao Cup in 2020-21, defeating Tottenham 1-0 in the final at Wembley.
It was the fourth consecutive season that City had won the Carabao Cup, tying Liverpool for the most titles in the competition's history with eight.
Carabao Cup second round draw in full
North section
Oldham Athletic vs Accrington Stanley
Newcastle United vs Burnley
Wigan Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers
Huddersfield Town vs Everton
Sheffield United vs Derby County
Stoke City vs Doncaster Rovers
Shrewsbury Town vs Rochdale
Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Morecambe vs Preston North End
Blackpool vs Sunderland
Leeds United vs Crewe Alexandra
Barrow vs Aston Villa
South section
Brentford vs Forest Green Rovers
Millwall vs Cambridge United
West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal
Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth
Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Birmingham City vs Fulham
Gillingham vs Cheltenham Town
Queens Park Rangers vs Oxford United
Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle
Stevenage vs Wycombe Wanderers
Newport County vs Southampton
Northampton Town vs AFC Wimbledon
Watford vs Crystal Palace