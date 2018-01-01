Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

The Gunners' trip to Anfield will see a match-up of the league's leading goalscorers and a chance to end the Reds' unbeaten league run

Arsenal will travel to Merseyside on Saturday evening with the intention of raining on Liverpool's parade, as the Reds soared to six points clear at the top of the table following their Boxing Day win – and remain the only unbeaten side in the Premier League.

Gabon international Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang will also be keen to net at Anfield to preserve his lead as the league's top-scorer ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, with just one goal separating the two.

The North London side are expected to mount pressure on the Reds in their title challenge as they seek to claim a top-four spot with a victory at Anfield, sitting two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The two clubs fought out a 1-1 draw at the Emirates in their previous meeting in November, though Arsenal have failed to win at Anfield since 2012 and will be eager to end Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten league run.

Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash at Anfield.

Arsenal Injuries

Emery has a handful of injury concerns to worry about as he prepares for the clash at Anfield, with the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal (both hamstring) and Hector Bellerin (calf) all facing late fitness tests.

A defensive injury crisis has forced the Spaniard to draft in Ainsley Maitland-Niles at the back, but the return of the trio will bring good news to Emery's side who have won just one of their last four games in all competitions.

Rob Holding has been a long-term absentee as well, along with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Emile Smith-Rowe and Danny Welbeck.

Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal do not have any suspended players for the trip to Anfield, though both Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are both on four yellow cards heading into the fixture.

Arsenal Likely Line-Up

Mesut Ozil is expected to be a surprise absentee from the Arsenal team to face Liverpool after he was nowhere to be seen on Friday when the rest of the Gunners exited their team coach after arriving in Liverpool.

The ex-Germany international has failed to be consistent with his form this season after a difficult start to the campaign, and was substituted after just 45 minutes during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Boxing Day.

Elsewhere, Emery faces a defensive headache as he looks to re-jig his lineup with his limited options.

Aubameyang is in fine scoring form and tops the Premier League scoring charts with 13 goals so far, and remains above rival Salah on 12.

Laurent Koscielny picked up a foot problem against Brighton but should be fit enough to start the clash, saving Granit Xhaka from having to be deployed as an emergency centre-back.

Aaron Ramsey is expected to earn a recall to the XI, with Nacho Monreal also an option at left-back should he be deemed fully fit.

Liverpool team news

Midfielder James Milner remains sidelined for the visit of the Gunners with the same hamstring problem that kept him out of the Boxing Day victory over Newcastle.

Alberto Moreno has recovered from a back injury that caused him to miss the game as well, while Joe Gomez (fractured leg) and Joel Matip (broken collarbone) are also out.

Dominic Solanke is not expected to be fit to face Arsenal, while Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are long-term injury absentees – although Klopp confirmed in his pre-match conference that the England international will return to training sooner than expected after suffering a torn ACL.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The fixture will be be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, with the game to kick off 5.30pm GMT. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day, BBC One at 10.30pm.

In the United States, the game will be televised on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 12.30pm ET.

Best Opta Match Facts