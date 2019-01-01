Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals favourite position

The Gabon international has been outstanding since joining the Gunners and has explained how he can be more impactful for Unai Emery’s men

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stated that his best position is playing as a centre-forward.

The 29-year-old has been impressive since joining the Emirates Stadium outfit from Borussia Dortmund last January scoring 25 Premier League goals in 37 appearances, reaching the quarter-century mark faster than former Gunners icons Thierry Henry [42 games] and Ian Wright [51 games].

His 15 league goals this season rank him as the second topscorer in the division behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Article continues below

Aubameyang has often been deployed out wide, as well as led the line for Arsenal. However, he has explained that playing as a striker helps him to produce his best.

“My favourite role is playing striker, in front. I also like playing on the wing, but I think my best position is a striker,” Aubameyang told Sky Sports.

"I like to play with two up front, it's nice because you can do some combinations with the other strikers.

"If the coach needs me on the right or on the left, it doesn't matter, I go and I fight for the team, it's no problem."

The former Saint-Etienne player has forged a formidable partnership with Alexandre Lacazette since teaming up with the Gunners, although he acknowledged they were rivals when they both played in France.

“We were rivals before in France, I was not expecting for him to be my friend, but today is different. At first, when I came here, he gave me a lot of confidence, because we spoke straight.

"We have the same vision about football, which is a good point between us, and that's the point that started this friendship.

“When one comes to the ball, the other goes deep. It's about filling in. You lift your head up and see he is going into space, it's about feeling as well. If we have to give the ball to a guy in better space, you have to give him the ball. That's what happens between us."

Aubameyang will hope to increase his tally when Arsenal take on Manchester City on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

The Gunners are fourth in the league standings with 47 points from 24 games.