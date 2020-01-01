Arsenal star Aubameyang and Gabon teammates sleep in Gambia airport ahead of Afcon qualifiers

The Panthers were stranded in the airport for several hours which forced some players to sleep on the floor

captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shared the unpleasant welcome given to the Gabon national team ahead of their 2022 qualifiers against Gambia.

Patrice Neveu's men are scheduled to play the West African country in Bakau on Monday and they arrived at the Banjul International Airport late on Sunday night.

Upon arrival, the Panthers were delayed at the airport with reports indicating their passports were seized despite providing their coronavirus results to the immigration officers for checks.

Gabon 🇬🇦 arrived in Banjul at 2300hrs GMT last night and have been stranded at the airport since.



According to an official I have spoken to, immigration officials confiscated their passports for hours despite providing COVID-19 test results within the 48-hour period. #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/E33Skhrumu — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) November 16, 2020

Around 4 am on Monday, Gabon were still at the airport and Aubameyang did not hesitate to share the distasteful reception given to them with players and some coaching crew sleeping on the floor.

They finally left Banjul airport almost an hour after the Arsenal captain shared the pictures of their situation.

Aubameyang, in his reaction, has called on the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to take up its responsibility when it comes to continental games and he also noted that the reception will not lower the Panthers' morale ahead of Monday's match.

“This will not demotivate us but people need to know and especially that Caf takes these responsibilities. In 2020, we want Africa to grow and this is not how we're going to get there!!," Aubameyang tweeted.

Ça nous démotivera pas mais ils faut que les gens sachent et surtout que la @CAF_Online prennent ces responsabilité.

2020 et on veut que l’Afrique grandissent ce n’est pas comme ça qu’on va y arriver!!! https://t.co/7qCeYNaBmJ — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 16, 2020

Three days ago, Gabon defeated Gambia 2-1 in their Group D outing, thanks to goals from Denis Bouanga and Aubameyang. They sit at the top of their group with seven points after three matches while Gambia are second with four points.

The Panthers are on course to return to Afcon after missing the 2019 edition in .