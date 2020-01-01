Arsenal sign ‘next Ibrahimovic’ Moller as Swedish striker seals switch to Emirates Stadium

The Gunners have snapped up the highly-rated teenage frontman from Malmo and intend to be the ones to benefit from his considerable potential

have announced the signing of Nikolaj Moller from , with the Swedish striker arriving in north London with a billing as ‘the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic’.

The Gunners’ move to land the talented teenager was confirmed by Goal on Monday.

An agreement for the 18-year-old frontman was pushed through prior to the latest transfer deadline passing.

It is understood that Arsenal have parted with around £450,000 to secure Moller’s signature and have tied him to a four-year contract at Emirates Stadium.

The Premier League outfit said in a statement on their official website: “Nikolaj Moller has joined us from Swedish side Malmo. He will link up with our Professional Development Phase this season.

“The 18-year-old centre forward is a powerful striker and prolific goalscorer. He has spent most of his youth career in , but recently spent time on loan in at ’s academy.



“We all welcome Nikolaj to Arsenal and look forward to watching his development with us. The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

