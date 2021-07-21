Arsenal search for new pre-season opposition after U.S. tour cancelled due to Covid-19 cases

The Gunners had planned to begin their Florida Cup schedule on July 25 against Inter, although that game will now not go ahead

Arsenal players will be able to return to training on Wednesday after the cancellation of their pre-season trip to the U.S.

The Gunners were due to arrive in Florida on Wednesday evening to take part in the Florida Cup, but the trip was cancelled at the last minute when a few of the members of the travelling squad tested positive for Covid-19.

So the squad will now remain in London, with those who have not tested positive able to train under 'controlled circumstances' at the club's training ground after it was deep cleaned on Tuesday night.

What has been said?

"Following a small number of positive Covid tests among the planned party to travel to America tomorrow, we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup," the club wrote in a statement late on Tuesday night.

"This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and staff.

"We fully understand what a disappointment this is for our supporters in America who were looking forward to seeing us compete in the Florida Cup as part of our pre-season build up.

"Our apologies also go to the organisers of the Florida Cup who had done a fantastic job making the preparations and our partners who had arranged events around our participation in the competition.



"We are glad to say the members of staff are not currently displaying any Covid symptoms. They are now in self-isolation at home."

What happens next?

Following the confirmed cases, Arsenal are now having to follow strict protocols that have been put in place by the Premier League.

While those who have tested positive are having to isolate, unaffected players are allowed to train at London Colney - but only under controlled circumstances, with various areas of the training ground off limits.

Arsenal were due to play two games while at the Florida Cup. The first was against Inter on Saturday and the other would have been against either Everton or Millonarios on Tuesday night.

The Gunners are now working to schedule two new friendlies, which would more than likely be staged behind closed doors at the training ground.

They are due to play Chelsea and Tottenham in the Mind Series friendly tournament, which gets underway on August 1. As things stand, those games will still go ahead.

Further reading