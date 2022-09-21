Arsenal's 'cringey' tweets brushed off by Toney after Brentford's 3-0 defeat to league leaders

Ivan Toney has joked that he finds Arsenal using one of his previous tweets as motivation to beat Brentford "a bit cringey".

Toney poked fun at Arsenal in 2021

Gunners have referenced tweet twice since

Toney could make England debut this week

WHAT HAPPENED? On the opening day of the 2021-22 season, Brentford beat Arsenal and Toney tweeted that the match had been a "nice kick about with the boys." After the Gunners beat the west London side 3-0 on Sunday, defender Gabriel became the latest player to poke fun at the post - with Emile Smith Rowe and Alexandre Lacazette doing the same when Arsenal won the reverse fixture last season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think once was funny, the second time was a bit cringey!" Toney has told reporters when quizzed on the social media banter. "Nah, listen, I bit my tongue. I wanted to reply, I wanted to nibble, but fair play they played very well. They are a different Arsenal side from what we played before. They are going very well so fair play to them. They are going well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Toney suffered defeat - and trolling from Arsenal - at the weekend, he could be in line for an England debut on Friday. The Bees frontman has been rewarded for a flying start to the season with a maiden international call-up.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Twitter

Twitter

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? If selected during the international break Toney will become the first Brentford player to feature for England since Les Smith in 1939.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After the pause in Premier League action, the Gunners will face Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday, October 1.