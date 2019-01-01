Arsenal legend Wenger has offer to coach Iniesta, Villa & Podolski at Vissel Kobe

The Frenchman, who has remained out of work since leaving the Gunners in 2018, is mulling over an offer to return to management in Japan

Arsene Wenger has an offer to return to management at Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe, Goal understands.

The Frenchman has been out of work since leaving in the summer of 2018.

He has been mulling over his options after seeing a 22-year spell in north London brought to a close.

At 69 years of age, Wenger has reiterated on a regular basis that he is not planning to head into retirement and, with that in mind, it could be that his coaching career takes him back to .

Having previously spent time with Nagoya Grampus Eight, Wenger now has a proposal from Vissel Kobe.

It is understood that a two-and-a-half-year deal through to the end of 2021 has been put on the table for the Frenchman.

The terms on offer are €4 million per year, with Wenger still considered to have plenty to offer in the dugout.

Were he to take up the offer, he could take charge of a side that boasts a number of famous faces within its ranks.

icon Andres Iniesta is on Vissel Kobe’s books, along with World Cup-winning striker David Villa and former Arsenal and forward Lukas Podolski.

Wenger already speaks Japanese, along with a number of other languages, so would have no problem adjusting to the new role.

He appears to be ready to take a step back onto the touchline , telling The Guardian recently of his future plans: "I will go back into football, for sure.

"In what position I don't know, whether that is as a manager or not. The appetite, the desire, is still there.

"Originally I said I want to manage straight away again. After that I thought maybe I take a little distance.

"I came to the conclusion that I want to share what I learned in my life. Because life is only useful if at some stage you share what you know. In what way will it be, will it be just winning football games or in another way? That's what I have to decide. That decision will come very quickly.

"Football is still my passion. That's the only thing I have a little bit of a feeling I know a little bit about."

Vissel Kobe are currently struggling in the J1 League in 2019 and find themselves in 16th place in the table having finished 10th last season.