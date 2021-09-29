Arsenal blow as captain Xhaka ruled out for three months with knee injury

The Gunners midfielder is likely to be unavailable before Christmas, however the club insist the Switzerland international will not need surgery

Arsenal have suffered a major injury blow following the news captain Granit Xhaka has been ruled out with a knee problem.

Xhaka has been a key man under Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners beginning to turn their early season form around including a 3-1 victory over north London rivals Tottenham in the Premier League.

However the midfielder is now set to be out until Christmas, although Arsenal say he will not require surgery.

More follows.