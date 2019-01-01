Arsenal flop Suarez confirms desire for Barcelona exit

With uncertainty over his future with the Spanish champions, the midfielder confirmed he wanted to leave the club and find a regular home

Denis Suarez has confirmed his desire to leave and his preference is to remain in .

Suarez, 25, has struggled to cement his place at Barca since returning to the club in 2016, spending the second half of last season on loan at .

The midfielder made little mark with the Gunners, playing just six times across all competitions as he battled injuries in the closing run of the season.

And he has now made it clear that a return to is not appealing to him, though he does want to find more playing time away from the Spanish champions.

"What I want is to leave Barca and play," Suarez told El Larguero.

"My goal is to stay in the Spanish league. I have been in Barcelona for two months recovering from the injury and nobody from Barca has told me anything."

Suarez, who is contracted at Camp Nou until 2021, has been linked with a move to , with the club having confirmed an interest in the player.

General director Mateu Alemany made clear at the end of May that Suarez was among his club's transfer targets, saying: "Our obligation is to be in the market, that list can be very long and Denis Suarez would be one of them."

And the move would seem to be a perfect fit for both club and player.

The one-time international is seemingly interested in a reunion with Marcelino, who was his coach at and is now at the helm of Valencia.

"Marcelino is the best coach I've ever had. I speak regularly with him," Suarez said.

"It's not true that I rejected Valencia. Valencia have never shown any interest in signing me as they are doing now."

But Valencia may not be the only club interested in landing Suarez.

La Liga runners-up are also reportedly eyeing the former midfielder, and are also thought to be interested.

It has also been reported that Barcelona are not willing to drop their substantial asking price of €20 million (£18m/$23m) for the outcast.