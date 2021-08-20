Arsenal fans will 'love' Ramsdale says Arteta as Sheffield United keeper closes on £30m transfer

The 23-year-old is finalising his move to Emirates Stadium where he will provide competition for Bernd Leno

Mikel Arteta expects Arsenal fans to 'love' Aaron Ramsdale as the Sheffield United goalkeeper edges closer to a transfer to Emirates Stadium.

Goal can confirm the Gunners have agreed a deal worth up to £30 million ($41m) for Ramsdale, with the Premier League club paying an initial fee of £24m ($33m).

The 23-year-old is putting the finishing touches to his move to Arsenal and he will provide competition for current number one Bernd Leno when the deal is finalised.

What has been said?

"There is still some paperwork getting done," said Arteta. "He has had his medical almost done as well, and there are still some things with Sheffield to be resolved, so we are going to have to wait.

"It’s what we want [having two good goalkeepers] and it’s always been the case at this football club, it’s nothing new. We’re going to have two different profiles at two different stages in their career.

"Aaron is a really, really talented young goalkeeper with already huge experience and an international for England, and he’s going to bring competition, which is what we want, to create healthy competition, quality competition in every position. We needed a goalkeeper there and he’s the ideal option.

"Give him some time. I think they're [Arsenal fans] going to love his personality, his character, the quality that he has as a goalkeeper and what he's going to offer. I think he’s a young goalkeeper, but he has got huge, huge potential."

Will Arsenal do any further transfer business?

Arsenal have been active in the transfer market this summer after missing out on European qualification last season, and Ramsdale is likely to become the fifth senior face to arrive in north London.

Martin Odegaard completed his permanent move from Real Madrid earlier on Friday to join Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White as new additions to Arteta's squad.

The focus now could shift towards offloading players before the transfer deadline on August 31 after Arteta confirmed there is work still to be done.

He added: "There’s still 11 days to go and there’s still things to be done. There are still players in the squad where it’s going to be difficult for them to find game time."

