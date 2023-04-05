'Arsenal fans are better' - Jack Wilshere fires Man Utd dig and calls for capacity Youth Cup final crowd

Charles WattsCharles Watts
|
Wilshere-ArsenalGetty
ArsenalFA Youth CupArsenal U18U18 Premier LeaguePremier League

Jack Wilshere has called for a packed out Emirates Stadium when Arsenal host either West Ham or Southampton in the FA Youth Cup final.

  • Arsenal U18s beat Man City 2-1
  • Myles Lewis-Skell hit extra-time winner
  • Wilshere aims dig at Man Utd fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The young Gunners booked their spot in the final in thrilling style on Tuesday night when a Myles Lewis-Skelly goal in the final seconds of extra-time saw them to a 2-1 win against Manchester City.

A sold-out crowd of 10,000 witnessed that dramatic finish in north London, with Arsenal capping the capacity for the match. But Wilshere is hoping for a crowd six times that amount for the final itself and pointed to the impact playing in front of a packed out Emirates had on him and his team-mates when they won the youth cup in 2009.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after seeing his U18s side see off City, Wilshere said: “I watched the Youth Cup final last year [Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest and there was 60,000 there. And I know that our fans are better than Man United fans.

“I hope we can [get a big crowd]. I don’t see why not. I think we had like 25,000 in 2009 [it was 33,662], it was nice. So listen, let’s build it. I watch the women’s games and that energy and that feeling they create. What the fans can create, is special. I want the players to experience that. Let’s get the fans down and get their support.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuesday night’s extra-time victory over City, who played with 10 men for almost the entirety of the contest, was the third time Wilshere’s side have won via a late winner during their run to the final. Lewis-Skelly’s header sparked wild scenes and Wilshere ranks the moment as one of the greatest feelings of his career.

“It hasn't sunk in [that we are in the final],” he said. “Honestly, and right now it’s obviously fresh, but that feeling…I can’t even explain what it felt like, that moment. It’s relief, joy, love for the players, emotions - everything. Right now, it feels like one of the top moments of my career. Obviously as a coach as I am young coach, but as a player as well it feels like it’s up there."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 2022-23Getty ImagesJack Wilshere Arsenal 2022-23Getty ImagesMichal Rosiak Arsenal U18s 2022-23

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal U18s will host the winners of the other semi-final, between West Ham and Southampton, in the FA Youth Cup final on April 29.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

171309 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 26%Karim Benzema
  • 31%Erling Haaland
  • 5%Harry Kane
  • 14%Robert Lewandowski
  • 14%Kylian Mbappe
  • 11%Victor Osimhen
171309 Votes

Editors' Picks