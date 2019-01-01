Arsenal draw confirms Man United's worst ever Premier League start

Monday's draw at home means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen the club's worst start to a top-flight season in 30 years

have made their worst start to a Premier League season after being held at home to on Monday.

The Red Devils sputtered to yet another draw on Monday, with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's strike cancelling out Scott McTominay's opener just before half-time.

It was otherwise a drab affair, with a lack of quality on display on a night where the weather also impacted the level of play.

After seven matches of the 2019-20 campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have only won twice and collected nine points.

Those two wins have come against and Leicester, two other teams aiming for top-four spots, but the Red Devils have also lost to the likes of West Ham and .

They sit 10th in the table, only in the top half on goal difference, having amassed the same number of points as .

United have twice had 10 points on the board at this stage of the season, in the 2018-19 and 2013-14 campaigns.

However, the nine-point tally is Man Utd's worst start of the Premier League era, with their previous low of seven coming in 1989-90.

9 - Manchester United's haul of nine points from their opening seven league games is their lowest at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1989-90 (7). Flat. #MUNARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2019

Jose Mourinho lasted until December last term with Solskjaer installed as his replacement, initially on a temporary basis.

David Moyes limped through to April before being sacked in the 13-14 season, United's first campaign after Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Solskjaer's Man Utd have now won 49 points from the manager's first 28 Premier League games, which amounts to two fewer than they won in their final 28 games under Mourinho.

Next up for Manchester United is a visit to AZ on Thursday as Solskjaer's side continue to play in the , having won their group opener 1-0 over Astana thanks to a goal from Mason Greenwood.

After that, Man Utd will visit Newcastle in their next Premier League match as Steve Bruce's side look to overcome a slow start of their own, having won just one of their opening seven matches as the club sits 19th in the league.