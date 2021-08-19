Arsenal confirm Aubameyang and Lacazette were among four positive Covid-19 cases before Premier League opener

The Gunners have been hit by an outbreak of the virus which has also seen Willian and Alex Runarsson test positive

Arsenal have confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were among four positive Covid-19 cases before their Premier League opener last week.

Both men missed Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at Brentford on August 13 due to an at the time unspecified illness, along with backup goalkeeper Alex Runarsson.

The Gunners have now revealed that all three players were laid low with coronavirus, but Aubameyang will be available for their next fixture against Chelsea on Sunday after posting a negative test during the club's latest round of medical checks.

Article continues below

What's been said?

Arsenal have released an official statement giving an update on the Gabon striker's condition, which reads: "Auba tested positive for Covid-19 and was unavailable for last Friday’s match at Brentford.

"Auba is now negative on Covid-19 testing, is well and following all protocols for return to play. He will return to training and be assessed prior to Sunday’s match."

However, Lacazette and Runnarson will not be fit to return for the north London outfit when they meet Chelsea at Emirates Stadium, and Willian is also a doubt after becoming their fourth player to contract Covid-19 in the past fortnight.

"Alex tested positive for Covid-19 and was unavailable for last Friday’s match at Brentford. Alex is still recovering and will not be available for Sunday’s match," the club statement adds.

"Willian has also tested positive for Covid-19 and is adhering to protocols. His health and fitness will be monitored and assessed ahead of Sunday’s match.

"As part of Premier League protocol, all members of our first-team squad and support staff continue to be regularly tested for COVID-19."

Arsenal's nightmare start to 2021-22

Arsenal made the worst possible start to the new season by losing away to newly-promoted Brentford, and the nature of the defeat will have been a cause of real concern for supporters as the team struggled to create any clear cut chances in the absence of Aubameyang and Lacazette.

The former could return to action when Chelsea arrive at the Emirates, but the Gunners will still be short on attacking options if Willian joins Lacazette on the sidelines for another week.

Depending on how well their respective recoveries go, they could also be doubts for Arsenal's second round EFL Cup tie against West Brom on August 25, which comes just three days before Mikel Arteta's side are due to take in a trip to Etihad Stadium to take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Further reading