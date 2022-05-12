Arsenal concede penalty and receive red card in Tottenham meltdown with Champions League qualification at stake
With the chance to secure a place in next year's Champions League, Arsenal have suffered a self-inflicted meltdown against Tottenham on Thursday, conceding an early penalty and going down to 10 men within 33 minutes.
Cedric was judged to have fouled Son Heung-min in the box in the 21st minute - a decision the Gunners fiercely disagreed with - before Rob Holding received a second yellow card in the 33rd minute.
Tottenham took a 2-0 lead into half-time and extended their advantage over the visitors in the second half.
Arsenal concede early penalty
The Gunners went behind 1-0 as Harry Kane converted from the spot, but they were unhappy with the penalty decision.
Red card for Holding
What's at stake?
Arsenal are attempting to make the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17, and they could have wrapped up that accomplishment on Thursday with victory.
However, their celebrations are now put on hold until at least next week, with Tottenham now pulling to just one point behind the Gunners for fourth place with two games to go.