Arsenal complete £45 million signing of Partey as Torreira heads to Atletico Madrid on loan

The Gunners have finally added their midfield star as the former Rojiblancos man moves to London

have completed the signing of Thomas Partey from , the club has confirmed, with Lucas Torreira heading in the other direction on a one-year loan.

The midfielder comes to London after the Gunners were able to complete a £45 million (€50m/$58m) deal ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Arsenal had been linked to Partey for some time, with negotiations with Atleti proving difficult for the London club.

On Monday, though, the Gunners got their man, paying the midfielder's release clause to finally complete a deal for the 27-year-old star.

A statement from the Spanish capital club reads: “ has communicated to Atletico Madrid on Monday at 11:28pm that representatives of Arsenal appeared at the headquarters of the organisation in order to exercise the termination clause of the footballer Thomas Partey.

“As such, the player has unilaterally terminated the employment contract that bound him to our club until June 30, 2023.”

While one midfielder heads to London, another will move to Madrid as Torreira will join Atleti on a season-long loan.

Torreira has made 89 appearances since joining Arsenal from in 2018.