Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song has graced some of the most prestigious leagues in European football, but he is currently basking in becoming a two-time Premier League winner in Djibouti.

The Cameroonian midfielder has got his hands on another major honour in 2022, with AS Arta/Solar7 securing domestic dominance in east Africa for a second successive season.

Song has been on their books since November 2020 after severing ties with Swiss side Sion, and is making the most of an opportunity that has come his way at 34.

How did Song claim another title?

Song and his colleagues headed into a meeting with Arhiba aware that a positive result would see them get their hands on another league crown.

They swept over the line in style by securing a comprehensive 12-1 win over their rock-bottom opponents.

With 45 points after 18 rounds of fixtures, AS Arta/Solar 7 boast an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

How many trophies has Song won?

Song has now added a fourth medal to his collection. He helped AS Arta/Solar 7 to the Premier League crown in 2020-21, and has repeated that trick in the current campaign.

His previous two successes came while at Barcelona, with two years spent at Camp Nou between 2012 and 2014.

During that time he helped the Blaugrana to a Liga title and Spanish Super Cup success.

A man with 49 Cameroon caps to his name made 204 appearances for Arsenal across seven years and has also spent time with Charlton, West Ham and Rubin Kazan.

