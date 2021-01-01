Arsenal boss Arteta admits Tottenham strike force 'one of the most special in Europe' ahead of north London derby

The local rivals meet in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Gunners manager admitting the ability of Harry Kane and co can trouble his side

Tottenham have one of the "most special" attacking units in European football, admits Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, ahead of the rivals clashing in the north London derby on Sunday.

Spurs have scored more than 100 goals in all competitions this season , with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min proving particularly impressive as they chase silverware and a return to Champions League football under Jose Mourinho.

Arteta admits it will be tough to prepare his Arsenal side to face the Spurs onslaught, and that they must cut out the defensive sloppiness which has lately plagued them, before their Premier League meeting.

Article continues below

What did Arteta say?

Speaking after Arsenal's 3-1 victory in the Europa League last 16 first leg clash away to Olympiacos, Arteta said of Tottenham's attack: "It’s very difficult because the level of quality, precision, understanding and chemistry that they have between them makes them probably one of the most special ones in Europe.

"They don’t need much. They are able to create their own chances, they are able to link as a team. So it is really difficult to do that, but we will prepare the game well to try to step them obviously."

Why should Arsenal be worried?

The Gunners have conceded 14 goals since the start of 2021, and seven of them have come directly from defensive errors - including both strikes they have conceded in the past seven days.

They were caught out playing from the back when Granit Xhaka's attempted clearance came off Burnley striker Chris Wood and rebounded into the net in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Turf Moor last Saturday, and on Thursday in the Europa League Dani Ceballos was robbed and Bernd Leno beaten when out of position in their 3-1 victory in Athens.

Tottenham meanwhile beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in their Europa League clash, Kane scoring twice to take his personal goal tally to 26 in all competitions this season.

Further Reading