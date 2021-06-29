Arokodare: Amiens SC sign Nigerian teenager on loan from Valmeiras

The 20-year-old has moved on a two-season loan deal to the French league two side with an option to make it permanent

Amiens SC have confirmed the signing of Nigerian youngster Emmanuel Arokodare from Latvian side Valmeiras.

The 20-year-old has penned a two-season loan deal with an option to keep him permanently for an undisclosed fee if he impresses at the French lower league club.

In a statement on their official website, Amiens have revealed the arrival of the player by stating: “Amiens are happy to announce the arrival of the Nigerian striker.

“Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare known as “Tolu” played last season at FC Köln in the Bundesliga where he was on loan from FC Valmiera (Latvia).

"The 20-year-old now joins Amiens on a two-season purchase option loan and will wear number nine.

“Welcome to Amiens Tolu!”

During his youth in Nigeria, Arokodare played for Kash Academy and Flying Sports Academy in Festac, as well as the Segun Odegbami International College and Sports Academy.

He later joined the Box2Box FC academy in Surulere, Lagos, and had trials with European clubs SC Freiburg and Toulouse and then joined Valmiera in June 2019.

In September 2020, Arokodare was loaned to German club FC Koln for the 2020–21 season and made his professional debut in the Bundesliga on September 26, 2020, coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute for Sebastian Andersson in the away match against Arminia Bielefeld, which finished in a 1-0 defeat.

A week later, he was thrown into the fray in the 77th minute as Borussia Monchengladbach beat the Billy Goats 3-1.

Last season, the towering Arokodare came to the limelight in the Latvian top-flight after scoring 16 times in 15 games for Valmieras but he was later loaned to Koln, after going through difficult times that saw him fail to score in 12 matches.

His transfer to Amiens has seen him link him up with another Nigerian - Stephen Odey – who is on loan from Belgian side Genk.