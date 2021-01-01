Aribo shines as Rangers secure victory over rivals Celtic

The Nigeria international was on parade as the Gers triumphed over John Kennedy’s men at Ibrox Stadium

Joe Aribo featured prominently as Rangers secured a 4-1 victory over Celtic in Sunday’s Scottish Championship group game.

The 24-year-old has been delivering consistent performances for the Gers this season and at Ibrox Stadium, he was handed a chance to continue the fine showings.

The Nigeria international was afforded a starting role forming a three-man midfield along with Steven Davis and Glen Kamara.

The reigning champions started the game impressively, making several moves to try and get an early goal in the encounter.

Their efforts paid off when Kemar Roofe hit the back of the net in the 26th minute after receiving a fine assist from Ryan Kent.

Shortly after the opener, Celtic suffered a big blow when they were reduced to 10 men after Callum McGregor received his second yellow card and was subsequently sent off.

John Kennedy’s men made attempts to try and come back into the game, notwithstanding they were one-man short and leveled matters in the 30th minute through Odsonne Edouard after he was set up by Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer.

Three minutes later, Alfredo Morelos handed Steven Gerrard’s men the lead from an assist from Glen Kamara.

Roofe then completed his brace in the 57th minute following a timely assist from Borna Barisic before substitute Jermain Defoe sealed the victory moments before the end of the game.

Aribo featured for the duration of the game, struck three shots, made one key pass, completed three dribbles and had 66 touches on the ball as part of his contribution in the encounter.

His compatriot and teammate Leon Balogun was not listed for the encounter, along with South Africa international Bongani Zungu.

Aribo has now made 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists, amid other dazzling displays.

The midfielder will hope to continue his fine performances when Rangers take on Livingston in their next league game on May 12.

Aribo has been with the Gers since the summer of 2019 when he teamed up with the club after leaving Charlton Athletic.