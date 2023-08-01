Argentinos vs Fluminense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch theCONMEBOL Libertadores match between Argentinos and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentinos will take on Fluminense in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round-of-16 on Tuesday at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

Fluminense topped their group whereas Argentinos were the runners-up as both teams booked their berths in the knockout rounds.

The Brazilian team has had a mixed run coming into this first-leg fixture whereas the Argentinians only recently ended a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Argentinos vs Fluminense kick-off time

Date: August 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 pm EDT Venue: Diego Maradona Stadium

The game between Argentinos and Fluminense will be played at the Diego Maradona Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 6 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Argentinos vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

The Argentinos vs Fluminense fixture will be shown live on various channels in the United States (US), namely beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fuboTV and Sling TV. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Argentinos team news

Argentinos will have to make do without Fabricio Dominguez and Santiago Montiel in the first-leg clash against Fluminense, as both players received red cards during the group stage. Franco Moyano is also expected to be out for a few more weeks as he continues to recover from his muscle injury.

However, there is a possibility that Facundo Ferreyra might be available, having recovered from a calf strain.

Argentinos predicted XI: Arias; Sanchez, Mac Allister, Torren, Gonzalez; Redondo, Moyano; Heredia, Metilli, Veron; Nuss.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alexis Martín Arias, Federico Lanzillotta Defenders: Lucas Villalba, Marco Di Cesare, Miguel Torrén, Pablo Minissale, Santiago Montiel, Leonel González, Mariano, Bíttolo, Luciano Sánchez, Jonathan Sandoval Midfielders: Federico Redondo, Matías Vera, Franco Moyano, Alan Lescano, Alan Rodríguez, Fabricio Domínguez, Francisco González Metilli, Leonardo Heredia, Rodrigo Cabral, Lucas Ambrogio, Damián Batallini, Thiago Nuss, Javier Cabrera, José Herrera Forwards: Luciano Gondou, Gastón Verón, Gabriel Ávalos, Facundo Ferreyra, Lautaro Ovando

Fluminense team news

Alexsander is unlikely to make a comeback to the Fluminense lineup until early September due to a thigh injury. Jorge's availability is uncertain as he is dealing with a cruciate ligament rupture, while Vitor Mendes is currently on special leave.

Fluminense predicted XI: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Marcelo; Martinelli, Andre; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fábio, Pedro Rangel, Vitor Eudes Defenders: Samuel Xavier, Vitor Mendes, Jorge, Marcelo, Diogo Barbosa, Leonardo Fernández, Guga, Manoel, Nino, David Braz Midfielders: Alexsander, André, Martinelli, John Kennedy, Ganso, Thiago Santos, Felipe Melo, Lima, Daniel Forwards: Germán Cano, Yony González, Alan, Jhon Arias, Giovanni, Lele

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2011 Argentinos 2-4 Fluminense Copa Libertadores February 2011 Fluminense 2-2 Argentinos Copa Libertadores August 1985 Argentinos 1-0 Fluminense Copa Libertadores August 1985 Fluminense 0-1 Argentinos Copa Libertadores

