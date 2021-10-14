Argentina vs Peru: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Argentina hosts Peru on Thursday as World Cup qualifying continues in CONMEBOL.

Watch Argentina vs Peru on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Peru has not beaten Argentina since 1997 so it would be a massive shock if it could take all three points in Buenos Aires, especially as Argentina has not lost a game so far in qualifying.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Argentina vs Peru Date October 14, 2021 Times 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Network 4 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Argentina roster Goalkeepers Armani, E Martinez, Andrada, Musso Defenders Otamendi, Acuna, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Montiel, Foyth, Quarta, Molina, Romero, Lissandro Martinez, Medina Midfielders Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, A Correa, Palacios, Dominguez, Gomez Forwards Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Gonzalez, J Correa, Alario, Alvarez

Lionel Messi became the first South American player to score 80 international goals this week and will be looking to add to his tally against Peru.

Lautaro Martinez is likely to partner him in attack, but Marcos Acuna and Joaquin Correa are likely to miss out for Argentina due to injury.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: E Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Gonzalez; Messi, Lautaro.

Position Peru roster Goalkeepers Gallese, Carvallo, Caceda Defenders Advincula, Ramos, Trauco, Zambrano, Abram, Santamaria, Callens, Araujo, Lopez, Lora Midfielders Yotun, Cueva, Carrillo, Tapia, Flores, Aquino, Gonzales, Pena, Cartagena, Garcia, Costa Forwards Guerrero, Farfan, Ruidiaz, Lapadula, Ormeno

Peru suffered a disappointing defeat to Bolivia in its last game, losing pace on the teams in qualifying contention.

It now sits five points behind an automatic spot in Qatar and four points behind the inter-confederation play-offs.

Miguel Trauco is back in contention after serving his suspension, while Jefferson Farfan is set to win his 100th international cap.

Predicted Peru starting XI: Gallese; Advincula, Abram, Callens, Lopez; Yotun, Aquino, Gonzales; Farfan, Lapadula, Cueva.

Recent results and head-to-head

Last five results

Argentina results Peru results Argentina 3-0 Uruguay (Oct 10) Bolivia 1-0 Peru (Oct 10) Paraguay 0-0 Argentina (Oct 7) Peru 2-0 Chile (Oct 7) Argentina 3-0 Bolivia (Sep 10) Brazil 2-0 Peru (Sep 9) Brazil P-P Argentina (Sep 5) Peru 1-0 Venezuela (Sep 5) Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Sep 3) Peru 1-1 Uruguay (Sep 2)

Head-to-head