Argentina Lionel Messi song: Lyrics & meaning of Albiceleste fans' chant

The maestro is admired by his fans in his native country who have come up with a special chant for the PSG forward...

Lionel Messi produced his familiar magic for Argentina as they beat Italy 3-0 to win the 2022 Finalissima.

It was a trademark Messi performance dedicated to the fans of Albiceleste. The PSG forward recorded two assists and claimed the Man of the Match award as Argentina continued their impressive form ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Argentina's darling was once again treated to the 'Messi chant' which has become popular since the 2014 World Cup.

What is Argentina's Leo Messi chant?

Argentina's Lionel Messi chant is popularly known as 'De la mano de Leo Messi', referring to a phrase in the chant which means 'hand in hand with Leo Messi'.

The song became popular during the 2014 World Cup and fans have since taken it up every time they think Lionel Messi deserve credit for his display - which is, expectedly, quite a lot.

What are the lyrics to the Argentina Lionel Messi song?

(Spanish)

Volveremos volveremos, volveremos otra vez,

Vamos a salir campeones.

Como en el 86.

Veni veni, canta conmigo,

Que un amigo vas a encontrar

Y de la mano, de Leo Messi.

Toda la vuelta vamos a dar.

(English)

We will, we will, we will do it again,

We will be the champions.

Like we were in '86.

Come, come, sing with me,

You're gonna find a friend,

And by the hand of Leo Messi,

We are going to run all over the field.

What is the meaning of the Leo Messi chant?

In its original form, the Spanish chant goes - 'Volveremos volveremos, volveremos otra vez, vamos a salir campeones. Como en el 86.'

It roughly translated to the following in English - "We will, we will, we will do it again, we will be the champions. Like we were in '86."

Then comes the verse: "Veni veni, canta conmigo, que un amigo vas a encontrar y de la mano, de Leo Messi. Toda la vuelta vamos a dar." This line was initially chanted soon after a Messi goal.

It means, "Come, come, sing with me, you're gonna find a friend, and by the hand of Leo Messi. We are going to run all over the field."

