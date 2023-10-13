A brick wall between the posts! Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez sets incredible national team record

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez smashed a national team goalkeeping record Thursday night in their 1-0 victory over Paraguay.

Martinez sets new record in 1-0 win over Paraguay

Seven-straight clean sheets

609 minutes without conceding

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez featured for Argentina Thursday night, recording his seventh-straight shutout since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December. The 609-minute mark is a new national team record, and an impressive one at that.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He continues writing history with his records. I hope it never ends," teammate Rodrigo De Paul said postgame on the performance from Martinez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina are top of their group in World Cup qualifying with three wins from three matches, with the world champions looking in ominous form yet again. What makes it even more impressive, however, is that Lionel Messi was only able to come off the bench for La Albiceleste in the win over Paraguay, while he missed out on the victory over Bolivia altogether.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Scaloni's side are back in action Tuesday against Peru in another round of World Cup qualifying.