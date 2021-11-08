Messi selection for Argentina 'not logical' as PSG boss Leonardo calls for FIFA intervention

Paris Saint-Germain have hit out at Argentina’s selection of Lionel Messi for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with Leonardo branding the decision to call up the injured forward “not logical”.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is being asked to link up with his country ahead of meetings with Brazil and Uruguay despite currently being sidelined at club level.

Messi has been nursing “knee and hamstring pains” amid a slow start to life in France, but he could play for the Albiceleste as they look to move closer to securing a spot at Qatar 2022.

What has been said?

PSG sporting director Leonardo is stunned by Argentina's decision and wants world football’s governing body to step in and protect clubs from having to part with players when they are clearly not ready for action.

He told Le Parisien: “We do not agree to let a player go by selection who, for us, is not in physical condition or who is in the rehabilitation phase.

“It is not logical, and these types of situations deserve a real agreement with FIFA.”

The bigger picture

#SelecciónMayor Estos son los futbolistas citados 📋 por el entrenador @lioscaloni para la próxima doble fecha de Eliminatorias 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/0zpgfAtjMX — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 3, 2021

Messi has missed nine games in the 2021-22 campaign through a lack of match sharpness and niggling knocks.

He lasted just 45 minutes in his last outing for PSG, against Lille on October 29, and is still waiting for his first goal in Ligue 1.

Messi has however always been committed to the Argentina cause, with 156 caps, and is looking to help Lionel Scaloni’s side build on their 2021 Copa America triumph.

