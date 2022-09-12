Arda Turan retires: As many Liga titles as Ronaldo but Turkey legend will still go down as a Barcelona flop

Former Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Turkey midfielder Arda Turan has announced his retirement from football aged 35.

Turan has two spells at Galatasaray

Won La Liga with Atletico & Barca

Targeting coaching career now

WHAT HAPPENED? Turan has been without a club since his Galatasaray contract expired at the end of last season, and he has now confirmed that he is hanging up his boots.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder enjoyed a successful career which began at youth side Altıntepsi Makelspor. He soon moved to Galatasaray though, and won the Super Lig title in 2008 during his first stint with the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He earned a transfer to Atletico Madrid in 2011 and made 46 appearances during the 2013/14 season, when the club won La Liga and reached the Champions League final. A mixed, but trophy-ladened, five-year stint with Barcelona followed between 2015 and 2020, before he saw out his playing days at Gala.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It has been an amazing journey for me, for my mother, for my father, for my brother, my wife and my children. I hope it has been for you as well," Turan said. "It was difficult, but it was beautiful. I give my dues to everyone who loves me, values ​​me while playing, values ​​me and hates me."

DID YOU KNOW? Only four players: Emre Belozoglu, Bulent Korkmaz, Hakan Sukur and Rustu Recber have been capped more times by Turkey than Turan.

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR TURAN? The Turkish legend has indicated that he is keen to continue to work in football as a coach.