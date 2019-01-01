Any team can be beaten, reminds Malaysia boss Cheng Hoe ahead of Vietnam clash

Malaysia boss Tan Cheng Hoe is positive of his side's chances when they take on Vietnam in their World Cup qualification match on Thursday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Ahead of their matchday three Group G World Cup Asian qualification encounter against on Thursday, Malaysia boss Tan Cheng Hoe has insisted that his charges can still surprise the more-fancied home team.

The last time the two sides met was in the 2018 final last December, where Vietnam edged Malaysia 3-2 on aggregate. They had also met in the group stage, in Hanoi as well, with the Golden Dragons winning the encounter 2-0.

But Cheng Hoe remarked that his team is not quite the same side from last year, and could even surprise the hosts, who will be under their own pressure, playing in front of their own fans.

"Preparations have been going very well for us in this qualifying campaign. Compared to last year, my team has been improving and we are ready for tomorrow’s match.

"We knew that after the AFF final, Vietnam played in the and had a good tournament. They have done well and made the people proud. But expectations on them will be massive, playing at home, the pressure is on them.

"We are playing away but I’m positive that we will be able to get a good result. Mr Park (Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo) has been doing a great job and has transformed the team with good results. But I believe that at the right time and the right moment, any team is beatable," said the former trainer in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

