Antony starts for Man Utd vs Arsenal but Ronaldo & Casemiro still on the bench

Antony has made Manchester United’s starting XI for a Premier League clash with Arsenal, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro remain on the bench.

Portuguese superstar among subs

Brazilian midfielder waiting on first start

New £85m forward makes Red Devils bow

WHAT HAPPENED? A couple of superstar performers have had to make do with playing support roles of late – Casemiro after completing a transfer from Real Madrid and Ronaldo following a tumble out of Erik ten Hag’s plans. Both will see limited game time once again when the Red Devils seek to end the Gunners’ 100 per cent opening to the 2022-23 Premier League season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has made just one start for United this season, with the Portuguese forward having spent much of the summer pushing for a move away from Old Trafford.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Casemiro has been unable to force his way into Ten Hag’s XI, fellow Brazilian Antony gets the nod as he is handed an immediate debut following a £85 million ($98m) transfer from Ajax.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After opening the season with humbling defeats to Brighton and Brentford, the Red Devils have claimed three successive victories and know a fourth straight win will lift them above Liverpool and Chelsea in the table.