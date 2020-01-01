Antonio Iriondo proud of Jamshedpur's spirit

Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo rued the injuries suffered by his players throughout the season...

head coach Antonio Iriondo had encouraging words for his squad after they dropped points for the fifth game in a row in the on Thursday.

The Men of Steel were on the back foot for the majority of the game against Hyderabad FC but a late goal by Sumeet Passi rescued a point for the team. Nestor Gordillo (39') had put Hyderabad ahead in the first half.

After the match, Iriondo commented, "It looked like a typical match between two teams out of playoff contention. Both teams did not give up but it's not the same when you have hopes of making it to the playoffs. In our team, we have been struggling with injuries to our great players like Tiri and Piti. Aniket (Jadhav) was injured in our last training session and Sergio Castel was in a lot of pain and we had to substitute him.

"So it's very difficult for a team to play their games without these players but I have to be happy with the performance of the youngsters. They are trying, they are improving and these matches are going to give them that good feeling."

At a time Jamshedpur were trailing by a goal, Amarjit Kiyam was brought on in place of Castel as the Spaniard confessed that - owing to Farukh Choudhary's suspension - it was because he was out of options.

"It can be a little strange when you are losing and you take off a striker to put in a midfielder, but we didn't have any strikers on the bench. So we tried to make the field wider and find spaces at the back," he explained.

Iriondo felt that Jamshedpur kept control for longer periods of the match that led to the eventual equaliser.

"We controlled both halves but we didn't create many chances," he said. "Hyderabad have many good foreign attackers. So every time they got close to our box, it looked dangerous. When we had the ball, it was not very harmful to them.

"I want to say that I am very happy with our staff because we had a lot of injuries but not a single muscle injury, which is very difficult in a league like this. All the injuries have been through tackles or from challenging situations. So I'm happy with how the club has supported us and how the players have reacted to all these problems even when the result was not going our way."