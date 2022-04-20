Angers vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Paris Saint-Germain can take another giant step towards locking up the Ligue 1 title when they make the trip to face Angers on Wednesday, as the league leaders aim to make the dream of a crown a reality sooner rather than later.

Watch Angers vs PSG on fuboTV (try for free)

Fresh from victory over Marseille, the Parc des Princes outfit are moving towards silverware at breakneck speed - but they'll be wary of any remaining bumps in the road they may come across.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain Date April 20, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Angers roster Goalkeepers Mandrea, Petkovic Defenders Doumbia, Ebosse, Traore, Thomas, Bamba, Manceau Midfielders Mendy, Mangani, Boufal, Fulgini, Cabot, Capelle, Fatar, Ounahi, Ali-Cho, Bentaleb, Taibi, Pereira Lage Forwards Ninga, Bahoken, Jakolis, Mbock, Nadje

Two draws in their last two games have helped steady the ship for the relegation-battling hosts, but a win would certainly boost their survival prospects, as they head into Wednesday's game a mere five points above the drop.

Angers will know that, despite their rampant run for the title, PSG have struggled to be the full package this season at points - so could they unleash an almighty surprise?

Predicted Angers starting XI: Mandrea; Ebosse, Traore, Thomas; Bamba, Mangani, Mendy, Ounahi, Doumbia; Fulgini; Boufal.

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Franchi, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Di Maria, Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Ebimbe, Simons, Michut, Bitumazala Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi

Some typical Kylian Mbappe heroics put Mauricio Pochettino's side over the line against Marseille but those at Parc des Princes will expect a bigger performance when they wave their squad off.

It has been a quiet first season in Paris for Lionel Messi, and the Argentine will sit out Wednesday's game with an Achilles injury.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Gueye, Pereira, Verratti; Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe.

Last five results

Angers results PSG results Nantes 1-1 Angers (Apr 17) PSG 2-1 Marseille (Apr 17) Angers 1-1 Lille (Apr 10) Clermont 1-6 PSG (Apr 9) Lyon 3-2 Angers (Apr 3) PSG 5-1 Lorient (Apr 3) Angers 1-0 Brest (Mar 20) Monaco 3-0 PSG (Mar 20) Angers 0-1 Reims (Mar 13) PSG 3-0 Bordeaux (Mar 13)

Head-to-head