Angers vs Bordeaux: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Angers and Bordeaux will meet on Sunday in a Ligue 1 contest. Bordeaux is currently 19th in the standings while Angers is in 15th.

Watch Angers vs Bordeaux on fuboTV (try for free)

The last meeting of these sides came back in August, with the two drawing 1-1. Sékou Mara scored the goal for Bordeaux, while Romain Thomas scored for Angers.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Angers vs Bordeaux Date May 8, 2022 Times 9:00 am ET, 6:00 am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Angers roster Goalkeepers Mandrea, Petkovic Defenders Doumbia, Ebosse, Traore, Thomas, Bamba, Manceau Midfielders Mendy, Mangani, Boufal, Fulgini, Cabot, Capelle, Fatar, Ounahi, Ali-Cho, Bentaleb, Taibi, Pereira Lage Forwards Ninga, Bahoken, Jakolis, Mbock, Nadje

Angers has 35 points this season, putting it four points up above the final relegation spot with three matches left to play. A win on Sunday might not necessarily lock the team into staying in Ligue 1, but it would go a long way toward doing so and would mean the team would just need St-Etienne to not win on Wednesday against Nice.

This would be the team’s worst showing since it returned to Ligue 1 in 2015 if it can’t move up past 15th. It would be the second year in a row that the team finished lower than in the previous campaign.

The team is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Monaco in its most recent match. The match would have been closer if not for an Abdoulaye Bamba own goal.

Predicted Angers starting XI: Thomas, Taroré, Ebosse, Bentaleb, Ounahi, Capelle, Doumbia, Bamba, Fulgini, Cho; Mandrea

Position Bordeaux roster Goalkeepers Costil, Poussin, Rouyard, Malbec Defenders Gregersen, Medioub, Mexer, Ahmedhodzic, Mangas, Mensah, Marcelo, Pembele, Baysse, Kwateng, Jean, Mwanga Midfielders Otavio, Ignatenko, Onana, Fransergio, Zerkane, Adli, Sissokho, Dilrosun, Guilavogui, Lacoux, Ekomie Forwards Briand, Mara, Hwang, Niang, Oudin, Elis, Klidje, Bakwa, Traore

Bordeaux is likely heading for relegation, but it isn’t set in stone yet. The team is four points behind 18th-place St-Etienne, an important spot because that team gets to head to a relegation playoff match, with a chance to stay in Ligue 1.

With three matches left, Bordeaux needs wins, and it also needs St-Étienne and teams like Lorient and Clermont Foot to lose as well to potentially help it claw its way out of the relegation zone entirely. But with just five wins all season and a minus-38 goal differential, that’ll be a tough ask.

Bordeaux has lost three of its last four matches, allowing 12 goals in those outings. It ends the season against Lorient, a team that is also near the bottom of the standings, and Brest.

Predicted Bordeaux starting XI: Guilavogui, Marcelo, Ahmedhodzic, Lacoux, Onana, Adli, Mensah, Dilrosun, Niang, Hwang; Costil

Last five results

Angers results Bordeaux results Monaco 2-0 Angers (May 1) Bordeaux 0-1 Nice (May 1) Clermont 2-2 Angers (Apr 24) Nantes 5-3 Bordeaux (Apr 24) Angers 0-3 PSG (Apr 20) Bordeaux 2-2 ASSE (Apr 20) Nantes 1-1 Angers (Apr 17) Lyon 6-1 Bordeaux (Apr 17) Angers 1-1 Lille (Apr 10) Bordeaux 3-1 Metz (Apr 10)

Head-to-head