Angel City vs Chicago Red Stars: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The California side could do with a win to bolster their postseason prospects - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 NWSL season continues this weekend as Angel City host Chicago Red Stars at Banc of California Stadium. The hosts sit just outside the top six, looking in on the postseason places, but they very much remain in the hunt.

Victory over their visitors would go a long way to bolstering their prospects, particularly with the Illinois outfit currently occupying fifth place - but with only one win in their last five, they'll have to rediscover some much-needed form to get the edge.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

Games Angel City vs Chicago Red Stars Date Aug 14, 2022 Times 8:00pam ET, 5:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Angel City roster Goalkeepers Isenhour, Haračić Defenders Gilles, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Swaby, Hammond Midfielders Roccaro, McCaskill, Weatherholt, Cousins, Van Ginkel, Breslin, Nabet, Le Bihan, Taylor Forwards Leroux, Spencer, Charley, Emslie, Endo, Lussi, Press

Perched just outside the postseason perths, Angel City are still firmly in the race with an 18-point haul to date this term.

They shot themselves in the foot when registering a stoppage-time own goal to end a 2-2 draw with Orlando previously - but they'll hope to reverse their hit-and-miss form with a victory this weekend.

Predicted Angel City starting XI: Haracic; Hammond, Reid, Nielsen, Riley, Emslie, Weatherholt, Roccaro, Endo, Leroux, McCaskill.

Position Red Stars roster Goalkeepers Naeher Defenders Wright, Davidson, Morse, St-Georges, Milazzo, McManus, Sharples, Kowalski Midfielders Mautz, DiBernardo, Gautrat, Aguilera, Fisher, Foster, Colaprico Forwards Hill, Nagasato, Stevens, Pugh, Luebbert, Griffith, Cook, Dawber

The Red Stars enter Sunday with 23 points through 14 matches after splitting a two-match losing streak through a 2-0 victory over Gotham FC.

Now, it is crucial that they keep up the work to stay on track in their postseason ambitions - but they will know that the trip to California means it will be no easy feat.

Predicted Red Stars starting XI: Naeher; Wright, Morse, Milazzo, St-Georges, DiBernardo, Colaprico, Luebbert, Nagasato, Pugh, Cook.

Last five results