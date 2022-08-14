Angel City vs Chicago Red Stars: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022 NWSL season continues this weekend as Angel City host Chicago Red Stars at Banc of California Stadium. The hosts sit just outside the top six, looking in on the postseason places, but they very much remain in the hunt.
Victory over their visitors would go a long way to bolstering their prospects, particularly with the Illinois outfit currently occupying fifth place - but with only one win in their last five, they'll have to rediscover some much-needed form to get the edge.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Angel City vs Chicago Red Stars
|Date
|Aug 14, 2022
|Times
|8:00pam ET, 5:00pm PT
|Stream
US TV channel, live stream and how to watch
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|CBSSN
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Angel City roster
|Goalkeepers
|Isenhour, Haračić
|Defenders
|Gilles, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Swaby, Hammond
|Midfielders
|Roccaro, McCaskill, Weatherholt, Cousins, Van Ginkel, Breslin, Nabet, Le Bihan, Taylor
|Forwards
|Leroux, Spencer, Charley, Emslie, Endo, Lussi, Press
Perched just outside the postseason perths, Angel City are still firmly in the race with an 18-point haul to date this term.
They shot themselves in the foot when registering a stoppage-time own goal to end a 2-2 draw with Orlando previously - but they'll hope to reverse their hit-and-miss form with a victory this weekend.
Predicted Angel City starting XI: Haracic; Hammond, Reid, Nielsen, Riley, Emslie, Weatherholt, Roccaro, Endo, Leroux, McCaskill.
|Position
|Red Stars roster
|Goalkeepers
|Naeher
|Defenders
|Wright, Davidson, Morse, St-Georges, Milazzo, McManus, Sharples, Kowalski
|Midfielders
|Mautz, DiBernardo, Gautrat, Aguilera, Fisher, Foster, Colaprico
Forwards
|Hill, Nagasato, Stevens, Pugh, Luebbert, Griffith, Cook, Dawber
The Red Stars enter Sunday with 23 points through 14 matches after splitting a two-match losing streak through a 2-0 victory over Gotham FC.
Now, it is crucial that they keep up the work to stay on track in their postseason ambitions - but they will know that the trip to California means it will be no easy feat.
Predicted Red Stars starting XI: Naeher; Wright, Morse, Milazzo, St-Georges, DiBernardo, Colaprico, Luebbert, Nagasato, Pugh, Cook.
Last five results
|Angel City results
|Red Stars results
|Angel City 1-0 Tigres (Aug 10)
|Red Stars 2-0 Gotham (Aug 6)
|Orlando 2-2 Angel City (Aug 7)
|Red Stars 0-1 San Diego (Jul 30)
|Angel City 2-3 OL Reign (Jul 30)
|Houston 4-1 Red Stars (Jul 26)
|Angel City 2-1 San Diego (Jul 9)
|Red Stars 2-2 Courage (Jul 10)
|Angel City 1-1 Portland (Jul 1)
|Gotham 0-3 Red Stars (Jul 2)