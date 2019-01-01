Andy Delort scores first goal of the season as Bordeaux hold Montpellier

The Algeria international got off the mark but the effort was not enough to help Michel Der Zakarian’s men claim their first win of the season

Andy Delort was on target in ’s 1-1 stalemate with in a game at Matmut Atlantique on Saturday.

The 27-year-old striker, who joined the Paillade permanently in June after impressing on loan last term, scored his first goal of the season as Michel Der Zakarian’s men avoided a second consecutive defeat after their opening week loss to .

Delort opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the game after benefitting from Gaetan Laborde’s assist.

Josh Maja then equalised for Bordeaux in the 70th minute to deny Montpellier the three points in the encounter.

Delort, who was part of ’s title-winning squad in the 2019 in , featured for 86 minutes before he was replaced by ’s Souleymane Camara.

international Samuel Kalu played from start to finish for Bordeaux and received a caution in the 68th minute, while Senegal’s Youssouf Sabaly made way for Jimmy Briand in the 86th minute.

Delort will hope to continue the fine performances when Montpellier try for size in their next league game on August 27.