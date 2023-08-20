Andre Onana's No.2: Man Utd eyeing deal to sign Odisseas Vlachodimos from Benfica as Dean Henderson nears exit

Manchester United have identified Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos as Andre Onana's number 2, with Dean Henderson set to leave the club.

Man Utd eyeing move for Vlachodimos

Henderson set to leave the club

Crystal Palace, Forest want Henderson

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are considering making a move for Benfica's Vlachodimos whom they consider as a cover for first-choice custodian Andre Onana, according to Fabrizio Romano. The journalist also claims that Vlachodimos will replace Dean Henderson in the squad who is likely to leave the club for Crystal Palace or Nottingham Forest in a permanent move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson spent the last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and the club are now looking to sign him permanently. Crystal Palace are also keen on acquiring the England international.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Vlachodimos appeared in 54 matches in all competitions for Benfica last season where he managed to keep 34 clean sheets.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? After a disappointing defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game, Erik ten Hag's side will next face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on August 26.