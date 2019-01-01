Andre Gomes is 'a warrior' - Gueye sympathises with former Everton teammate

The combative Senegal midfielder sent his well-wishes to his former teammate who sustained a serious injury on Sunday

Idrissa Gueye described former teammate Andre Gomes as "a warrior" after the Portuguese midfielder suffered a serious ankle injury in the Toffees' 1-1 Premier League draw with Hotspur on Sunday.

The 26-year landed awkwardly after getting fouled by Heung-Min Son and collided with Serge Aurier.

Referee Martin Atkinson gave the former a straight red card, although replays showed the collision with Aurier was as much to blame for the incident.

Gueye took to Twitter to offer his well-wishes as the former player makes what looks likely to be a long road to recovery.

"Wish you a fast recovery Andre Gomes. You are a warrior," the 30-year Senegalese tweeted.

Wish you a fast recovery @aftgomes . You are a warrior 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/WMPTb6OEfg — Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) November 4, 2019

Gomes and Gueye played together at last season, making a combined 64 competitive appearances, involving themselves in four goals.

Gueye moved to Paris-Saint-Germain this summer and has featured nine times in all competitions, scoring once.

After sitting out three games with a groin injury, the combative midfielder was back in PGS's 2-1 loss at over the weekend.

Despite the setback, the French capital club remain seven points clear of Angers at the top of the standings.