Andre Ayew wants Swansea City to hit the ground running in the Championship

The Ghanaian forward has called on the Swans to improve their performances on the pitch

Andre Ayew says must "hit the ground running" after a spate of inconsistent results in the Championship this season.

The South club drew 2-2 at before the international break, with the result dropping them five points away from the top of the table.

Ayew scored on that afternoon at Hillsborough and acknowledges how tough it is in the English second tier as they host at Liberty Stadium this weekend.

"It’s very hectic in the Championship. You need to be ready for it – physically and mentally – and must always be willing to do more and more,” the 29-year old told the club website.

“We are ready for that. We will prepare properly. We’ve had good results in our last three games so we must make sure we hit the ground running again.

“We want to try to get a good win at home against Millwall. It’s going to be a hard game but, with the quality we have, I’m confident we can get a result."

Swansea face a tight schedule where they play three Championship games in the space of six days, and Ayew stresses each match should be taken as it comes.

“Of course, it’s very important that we take one game at a time, but we must aim to get a couple of good results as that will set us up nicely."