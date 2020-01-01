Andre Ayew tipped to inspire Ghana to major title during captaincy

Former Hoffenheim striker Prince Tagoe believes in the Swansea City attacker's ability to help end the Black Stars' long trophy drought

Former international Prince Tagoe has backed Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew to lead the team to glory and end their long wait for a major title.

Ghana have endured a series of near misses since winning the last of their four titles in 1982.

At global level, the Black Stars' best finish at the World Cup remains a quarter-final berth at 2010.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Andre Ayew leads the Black Stars to win a cup,” Tagoe, who played together with Ayew at the 2010 World Cup, told Joy FM.

“He is a strong leader and very dedicated. He gives his all whenever he is on the pitch and you can see how he motivates the players as well.”

Ayew was handed Ghana's captain armband ahead of Afcon in last year. He was, until that point, assistant to veteran striker Asamoah Gyan.

Ayew's first tournament as the main skipper of the Black Stars, though, ended in disappointment as his outfit suffered a Round of 16 elimination at the championship, their first time failing to make the last eight since 2006.

“This tournament is going to be a very difficult one for all the teams," Ayew told Africa Feeds ahead of the last Afcon.

"We are prepared. We know what we have to do because we have experienced players in the team, so I am confident.

“I just hope that the Gods of football will be with us because if you want to win there should be a great fighting spirit, discipline, focus and above all luck on our side to ensure we sail through."

Ayew made his senior international debut in a friendly fixture against in 2007.

Two years later, he captained Ghana to win the 2009 Fifa U20 World Cup.

"Andre is a leader. The way he talks and the way he acts. Andre always wanted to win and will give everything on the pitch. He has leadership skills and I see a good leader," former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, also a member of the World Cup roster, said of the Swansea City attacker.

Ghana won their first Afcon title in 1963 and successfully defended the trophy in 1965.

The Black Stars made it a hat-trick of titles in 1978.