Andre Ayew strike not enough as Swansea City lose against Huddersfield Town

The Black Stars captain found the back of the net as his side’s unbeaten run was halted at Liberty Stadium

Andre Ayew was on the scoresheet as lost 2-1 against in Saturday’s Championship game.

The winger continued his impressive form in front of goal after starring for the national team during the international break.

The 30-year-old featured prominently for the Black Stars against Mali and in their international friendlies.

The forward bagged a brace against the 2022 World Cup host to ensure the West Africans returned to winning ways after losing against the Eagles.

On his return to Swansea, the forward quickly settled down with the club and got a starting role against Carlos Corberan’s men.

Ayew formed a three-man attack along with Viktor Gyoekeres and Jamal Lowe for the Liberty Stadium outfit and impressed in the encounter.

Swansea started the game on the back foot after allowing Harry Toffolo to open the scoring for Huddersfield with just 23 minutes into the game after benefitting from Juninho Bacuna’s assist.

10 minutes later, the Ghana international then levelled proceedings for his side, converting from the penalty spot for his second Championship goal of the season.

Josh Koroma then scored the winning goal in the 67th minute after receiving a timely assist from Richard Stearman.

Besides his goal, Ayew made two key passes, had 43 touches on the ball, completed one dribble and had an 80% successful pass rate in the encounter.

The winger featured for the duration of the game while the Democratic Republic of the Congo descent Isaac Mbenza played for 62 minutes to help his side secure all three points in the match.

With the defeat, the Liberty Stadium outfit is fourth on the Championship table with 10 points from five games.

Ayew will hope to continue his impressive showings and help Swansea City return to winning ways against Coventry City on October 20.