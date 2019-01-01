Andre Ayew: Ghana star to remain at Swansea City

The 29-year-old Black Stars forward feels at home in Wales and will be sticking around at the Liberty Stadium

Andre Ayew has revealed he will not be leaving ahead of Monday’s European transfer deadline.

In his first stint with the Swans, Ayew contributed 12 goals in 35 Premier League appearances before joining for £20.5 million on a three-year contract in 2016.

The international returned to Liberty Stadium in 2018 but after their relegation, he joined on loan. However, his performances with the Super Lig outfit were not substantial enough to earn him a permanent deal with the Turkish club.

Despite being linked with a move to , , 04 and , the 29-year-old disclosed he is happy in and that will be a big boost for Steve Cooper’s English top-flight chasing team.

“I’ll be honest and say I have had a number of offers from some major clubs abroad,’’ he told the club website.

“The club was aware of the options, but made it clear they wanted me to stay.

“I’m really enjoying my football at Swansea and I’d like nothing more than to stay part of this squad.

“Everyone at the club has welcomed me back with open arms from my loan spell at Fenerbahce and I really believe in what the head coach (Steve Cooper) and the club are trying to achieve.

“The players want me around and I like the boss’s ideas and plans. I think that shows with the excellent start we’ve made to the season.

“We are top of the league and I want to try and help the squad stay there.

“The fans have also been amazing with the reception they have given me and I’m really looking forward to repaying the faith they have shown in me.

“I feel at home here and sometimes you have to go with what your heart is telling you. I believe we can achieve great things. I’m ready to continue and go for it.’’

Thanks to their 1-0 win at , Swansea sit atop the English Championship log with 16 points from six games.

After the international break, they welcome to the Liberty Stadium on September 14.