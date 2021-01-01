Andre Ayew: Ghana captain responds to rumours about Swansea City future

The attacker talks about his future at Liberty Stadium as his contract with the club runs down

Swansea City deputy skipper Andre Ayew does not want to focus on his future at the club at the moment despite his contract running out this summer.

The Ghana international has been in top form for the Jack Army as they continue their bid for Premier League promotion.

Swansea are currently in a good position to achieve top-flight status, and there have been rumours only such a success will see the 31-year-old extend his stay with the club.

"We will see. When you start thinking about that [club future], it takes away some of your focus, and I don't want that," Ayew told FourFourTwo when asked about his future.

"It could get to a point where that question will come - 'Are you staying or going?' - but right now I'm happy here.

"There's the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup in 2022, so I need to be in the best possible shape for those, as they're very important to me.

"But first I need to focus on making sure Swansea achieve things this season."

Ayew came very close to leaving Swansea in 2019, just at the time when club boss Steve Cooper was given the job.

After links to West Bromwich Albion, Brighton and Hove Albion, and former club Olympique Marseille, the attacker ultimately decided to stay at Liberty Stadium.

"The manager said, 'I want you - you don't have to move; the club is ready to keep you'," Ayew revealed.

"That message was big for me. A few things came in, but whether it was the league, the club or maybe not what I wanted financially, I never felt like everything was there, so I continued at Swansea."

So far this season, Ayew has registered 14 goals in 38 matches, of which he started in all but one.

His goal tally is only two fewer than last season's haul, which saw him win the club's top scorer and most valuable player awards.

Swansea, who play as guests of Millwall on Saturday, currently hold the fourth spot on the league table - a promotion play-off position.