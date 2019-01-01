Andre Ayew continues goalscoring run as Swansea City bow to Brentford

The Ghana captain took his tally to five goals in his last four league outings with the Swans

Andre Ayew continued his fine goalscoring run in the Championship with a goal in 's 3-1 defeat of on Thursday.

Ayew scored the Swans' only goal at Griffin Park which could not prevent them from their seventh league defeat of the season.

The Black Stars forward is currently the top scorer in Steve Cooper's team with nine goals in 22 league matches this term.

Ayew was on parade for the the entire duration while 's Kamohelo Mokotjo and 's Said Benrahma played crucial roles.

Swansea City are placed eighth in the Championship with 37 points after 24 league games. Next up for them, is a home match against Barnsley at the Liberty Stadium.