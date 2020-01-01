Andre Ayew calls on Swansea City fans to help young players

The Ghanaian forward wants to see better treatment from the Swans supporters towards the younger crop in the squad

Andre Ayew has stated that fans should channel their anger and frustration towards the senior players in the squad and not the younger ones.

The Swans are without a win in four Championship matches, the latest being a goalless draw at home to Queens Park on Tuesday which has distanced them further away from the promotion play-off places.

Fans were clearly frustrated by the performance and booed the players, but Ayew feels such negative energy doesn't help the younger players.

The international and Kyle Naughton were the only Swansea players above the age of 24 on the night.

"We need the fans to help the boys, to help them build their confidence," Ayew told BBC.

"The only thing I can say as one of the senior players is that we have a lot of young players in the squad,

"They need to be encouraged and pushed. They are going to make mistakes - some are learning and for some it's a first season in the Championship - so we need to help them.

"We have a few guys who are 19, 20. We will be there to help them - me, Wayne [Routledge] etc.

"We are the ones who take more responsibility. I think if the fans are angry, they should look at us more than the younger ones."

Ayew went further to assert that he understands the frustration of the fans, but they must all stick together if the club is to achieve its aims and move forward.

"We have 14 games left, a lot of points, so we need to all stick together," the former man continued.

"We all want something big but if we want it, we need everyone to be [heading] in the same direction.

"I know the fans love the team. It's normal when you don't get results [that] they get frustrated and they want more."

Swansea are 10th on the Championship log with 47 points, six behind sixth-place .

They travel to on Friday night with the hope of closing the gap.