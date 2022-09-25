Andorra vs Latvia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

GOAL|
Bandera Andorra 090216David Ramos / Getty Images
UEFA Nations LeagueAndorra vs LatviaAndorraLatvia

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Andorra welcome Latvia to face them at Estadi Nacional in a Group D1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Andorra vs Latvia date & kick-off time

Game:

Andorra vs Latvia

Date:

September 25, 2022

Kick-off:

9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST

Stream:

fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Andorra vs Latvia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.

In India, fans can catch it on this Sony LIV.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

FOX Sports 2

fuboTV

India

Sony LIV

N/A

Andorra squad & team news

There's no Qatar 2022 on the horizon for Andorra - if there was, it would have been the football story of the decade - but they will at least hope to finish their Nations League campaign on a winning note.

Well clear of bottom spot in D1, they cannot achieve promotion up to the C tier - but they could seriously wound Latvia's chances if they were to stun them.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Gómes, Álvarez, Pires

Defenders

De Pablos, Viladot, Rebés, Garcia, Lima, Alavedra, Cervós, Rubio, Llovera, García

Midfielders

Vales, Reyes, Moreno, Pujol, Vieira, Clemente, Vieira, Aláez, Rubio

Forwards

Sánchez, Fernández, Martínez, Rosas, Bernat

Latvia squad and team news

Atop D1, Latvia are eyeing up a move into the next division of Nations League action - and they know a win will be more than enough to see them through.

Any other result could leave them feeling a bit off-kilter however, unless Lichtenstein pull off an all-time stunner against Moldova.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Šteinbors, Matrevics, Zviedris

Defenders

Dubra,Tarasovs, Savaļnieks, Jurkovskis, Černomordijs, Kārkliņš, Stuglis, Sorokins, Birka, Balodis

Midfielders

Zjuzins, Ikaunieks, Cigaņiks, Emsis, Jaunzems, Tobers, Saveļjevs, Toņiševs

Forwards

Gutkovskis, Ikaunieks, Uldriķis, Krollis