Andersen subjected to vile death threats after Nunez red card for headbutt in Liverpool’s draw with Crystal Palace

The Eagles defender got the better of his personal battle with a Uruguayan striker at Anfield, but he has come in for sickening online abuse

Joachim Andersen has revealed that he was subjected to death threats and a stream of “3-400” vile online messages after finding himself at the centre of an incident which resulted in Darwin Nunez seeing red in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. The Danish defender pushed enough buttons on a Uruguayan striker during a Premier League clash at Anfield that he eventually snapped and took to headbutting a rival that he found impossible to shake off.

Nunez has faced plenty of criticism for his actions, with even Jurgen Klopp admitting that a big-money signing had made a serious “mistake”, but Reds supporters from around the world opted to take their frustration out on Andersen at the final whistle, rather than point a finger of blame at their own player.

What did Joachim Andersen say about the death threats he received after Darwin Nunez red card?

Andersen took to social media in the aftermath of a heated encounter on Merseyside to reveal the extent of abuse that he was subjected to, with his family dragged into a murky debate by online trolls.

He said on Instagram: “Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have respect and stop act tough online.”

Andersen posted a number of screenshots that included messages such as “I will kill you” before adding: “Hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this.”

Will Darwin Nunez be punished for headbutt on Joachim Andersen?

After seeing a straight red, the first for violent conduct during Klopp’s reign at Liverpool, Nunez is set to serve a three-match ban.

Andersen has revealed that he intended to get under the South American’s skin, saying: “The whole game I sat really close to him, I annoyed him a lot and did well against him. I think that’s why he was angry with me.

“He headbutted me, the first one, at a cross, and I told him he shouldn’t do that. I was angry with him. Then he did it again which is, for me, really stupid, so it’s a clear red card.”

Klopp has vowed to speak with a summer signing about his behaviour, while Reds defender Virgil van Dijk accepts that a Premier League new boy needs to learn quickly how to handle the demands of life in England.

The Dutch defender has said: “He has to control himself, definitely.

“Obviously he was disappointed and also probably with himself. I think that's a separate thing, he has to manage himself, he has to be knowing that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League.”