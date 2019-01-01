Ancelotti urges patience from Everton fans as he outlines 'dream' for Toffees success

The ex-Real Madrid boss takes over with the Merseysiders mired in relegation trouble, and he admits it will take time to turn their fortunes around

Carlo Ancelotti has said that patience will be required for to reach the European standard that he wants them to.

The Italian has been appointed in the wake of Marco Silva’s sacking, and though the club has been stabilised by interim manager Duncan Ferguson, who led to the team to a victory over and then draws against and , Ancelotti knows it will take time for success to come.

Speaking after Saturday’s tepid goalless draw with Arsenal, he nevertheless pledged to bring the glory days back to the Goodison Park outfit.

“I’m excited to be here at one of the greatest clubs in ,” he told EvertonTV. “I enjoy the team, the Club. This is a club with a lot of ambition, with great history, I think the squad is good. I am here to improve the team and add better quality to the squad and I’ll try to do my best.

“To Evertonians I would like to say, stay with the team as you always do because it’s really important for the players to have your support.

“I would like to work together with the supporters. My dream is to bring success to this club.”

Ancelotti sees success as not just making the side a domestic force, but making them a side to be feared on the continent, too.

“Our goal is to be competitive in the Premier League, to be towards the top of the table, to be competitive in Europe. It’s not going to happen straight away but we have to work for this,” he said.

“To ambition is for us to try to win and be competitive. The goal is there to reach the or . Winning honours has to be the dream for this club and for the supporters. I am here to try to do this.

“It takes time, it’s not going to happen straight away but, working together, that is our goal.”

lie 15th in the Premier League standings, with a home match against to come on Boxing Day.